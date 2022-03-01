$500 mn MCC grant will boost Nepal's power sector, says US

Kathmandu, February 28
The US has commended Nepal for ratifying the contentious Washington-funded USD 500 million MCC grant, saying it will result in more jobs, reliable power supply and reduced transport costs in the Himalayan nation.
The Nepali Parliament on Sunday ratified the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact along with an Interpretive Declaration, a day ahead of the February 28 deadline set by the US, ending months of debates, protests and political polarisation in the country.
In a press statement issued on Sunday after Nepal’s House of Representatives ratified the grant, the US Embassy in Kathmandu said the decision to ratify the MCC Compact always rested with the government of Nepal as a sovereign democratic nation.
“Today’s decision by Parliament to follow through on its signed commitment and ratify the compact will mean more jobs for the Nepali people, a reliable supply of electricity, and lower transportation costs,” the embassy said.
It said in the 20 years since its inception the MCC compacts have helped alleviate poverty around the world. —
