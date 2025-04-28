54 terrorists killed as security forces thwart infiltration attempt in North Waziristan: ISPR

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], April 28 (ANI): Security forces killed 54 terrorists attempting to infiltrate from the Pakistan-Afghanistan border into North Waziristan, the military's media wing said in a statement on Sunday, Dawn reported.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) described it as the highest number of khawarij neutralised by Pakistani forces in a single engagement during the country's ongoing campaign against terrorism.

According to the ISPR, the infiltration attempt was detected over the nights of April 25-26 and 26-27 in the general area of Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District. A large group of terrorists, referred to as khawarij -- a term the state uses for militants -- was moving towards Pakistani territory. "[Our] own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. As a result of precise and skilful engagement, all fifty-four khawarij have been sent to hell," the ISPR said.

A significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from the militants following the operation. Intelligence reports, according to the ISPR, indicated that the group was infiltrating on "the behest of their 'foreign masters'" to conduct high-profile terrorist attacks inside Pakistan. The ISPR press release emphasised that such actions were seen as acts of treason and betrayal against the state and its citizens.

The ISPR further linked the infiltration attempt to regional tensions, referring to India's "baseless accusations against Pakistan" and suggesting that actions by Fitna al Khwarij (FAK) -- a term it uses for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- demonstrate "on whose cues FAK is operating."

The military accused India of attempting to distract Pakistan's security forces amid a critical war against terrorism, especially after the downgrading of diplomatic ties and the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, reported Dawn.

Highlighting the National Security Council's recent meeting to review Pakistan's response, the ISPR suggested that India's strategic aim was to relieve pressure on terrorist groups like FAK, which are "reeling from the onslaught" of Pakistan's armed forces.

However, the ISPR praised the "exceptional professionalism, vigilance, [and] preparedness" of Pakistani troops in preventing what could have been a "potential catastrophe."

It reaffirmed the armed forces' commitment to defending Pakistan's frontiers and eradicating the menace of terrorism, stating, "Such bold and decisive actions further strengthen our collective resolve and underscore that Pakistan is winning the war against terrorism while achieving significant successes against terrorists."

Meanwhile, the ISPR also reported that two soldiers were martyred and 15 terrorists were killed in three separate engagements across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday and Saturday.

Intelligence-based operations (IBOs) led to the deaths of eight terrorists in Karak District, four in North Waziristan, and three more in the Gomal Zam area of South Waziristan. During the operations, Lance Naik Usman Mohmand, aged 28 from Charsadda, and Sepoy Imran Khan, aged 26 from Kurram, embraced martyrdom, Dawn reported.

Pakistan has witnessed a resurgence of militant violence in recent months. In March, the number of militant attacks crossed 100 for the first time since November 2014, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

Pakistan currently ranks second on the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with terrorism-related deaths rising by 45 percent over the past year to a total of 1,081 fatalities. (ANI)

