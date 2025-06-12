DT
55 Afghan evacuees reviewed by US, 9 still under scrutiny amid immigration protests

55 Afghan evacuees reviewed by US, 9 still under scrutiny amid immigration protests

Updated At : 11:25 AM Jun 12, 2025 IST
Washington D.C. [US], June 12 (ANI): The US Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General revealed that of 55 Afghan nationals evacuated during the 2021 US military withdrawal, 46 have been removed from the national security watchlist, TOLO News reported.

Only nine individuals remain under monitoring, with all deemed appropriately tracked.

According to the TOLO News report, as of July 2024 those nine evacuees were still listed, while the FBI determined the other 46 no longer posed a threat.

The findings clarify security concerns tied to evacuation procedures and post-exit screening.

TOLO News further reported that despite President Trump's visa suspension affecting citizens of twelve countries, Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders are exempt.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed that Afghan SIV processing and interviews continue uninterrupted at US embassies and consulates worldwide.

Meanwhile, TOLO News highlights nationwide unrest sparked by Trump's immigration restrictions.

Violent protests and over 200 arrests have occurred, prompting a nighttime curfew in downtown Los Angeles.

Mayor Karen Bass declared a local emergency, noting vandalism at 23 businesses, and Governor Gavin Newsom warned that "criminal behavior will not be tolerated."

Justice officials state that more arrests are pending as investigations continue. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

