55 Chinese sailors killed, says report

ANI

London, October 4

As many as 55 Chinese sailors were killed in a mishap after their nuclear submarine was caught in a trap meant to snare British as well as the US sub-surface vessels in the Yellow Sea in August, stated a UK media report.

Daily Mail Online has cited a top-secret UK report, claiming the crew members were poisoned by the oxygen system’s catastrophic failure. The UK report, which is based on military intelligence, has a high level of secrecy. It stated 22 officers, seven officer cadets, nine petty officers and 17 sailors were dead. The victims included Colonel Xue Yong-Peng.

