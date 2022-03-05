56 killed, 200 injured in Peshawar mosque blast

PTI

Peshawar, March 4

A powerful suicide blast ripped through a crowded Shia mosque during the Friday congregation in Peshawar city, killing 56 and wounding over 200, in one of the deadliest attacks in the restive province, bordering Afghanistan.

A rescue official said the blast occurred at a Jamia mosque in the Qissa Khwani bazaar area of Peshawar, when worshippers were offering Friday prayers.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast. The toll is likely to go up. Talking to mediapersons, Peshawar SSP (Operations) Haroon Rasheed Khan said the explosion was a suicide blast. There were two attackers but only one of them was a suicide bomber, he said.

Officials said the condition of 10 injured is stated to be critical. President Arif Alvi condemned the blast and expressed grief. Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the blast while Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed sought a report of the incident from the Chief Secretary and IG of the province. —