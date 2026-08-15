6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Gulf of Tomini; third to strike Indonesia

Gulf of Tomini [Indonesia], August 15 (ANI): Indonesia has been struck by yet another earthquake, making it the third one within hours as the country continues to reel from the devastation of the natural calamity.

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Sharing the details in a post on X, the National Center for Seismology said that the earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the Gulf of Tomini on Saturday night.

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As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 68 kilometres at 21:55 IST.

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It said, "EQ of M: 6.0, On: 15/08/2026 21:55:18 IST, Lat: 0.174 N, Long: 120.312 E, Depth: 68 Km, Location: Gulf of Tomini."

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/2088667372542644321?s=20

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This comes as a magnitude 6.5 quake struck Indonesia on Saturday afternoon, hours after a devastating 7.7-magnitude quake in the morning killed at least 38 people and triggered a tsunami warning, CBS News reported.

"Thirty-eight people have been confirmed dead, two were seriously injured, 11 sustained minor injuries, and approximately 2,000 people have evacuated on their own," Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Suharyanto said at a news conference, according to CBS News.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earlier earthquake struck Indonesia's Flores region at 5:58 am (local time), with its epicentre located roughly 68 kilometres north-northwest of Ende city in East Nusa Tenggara province. Several aftershocks followed the initial quake.

The head of the Maumere Search and Rescue Agency, Fathur Rahman, said rescuers continued searching for two villagers believed to be buried under mud following a landslide triggered by the earthquake.

East Nusa Tenggara Police Chief Rudi Darmoko said the earthquake caused severe damage and collapsed buildings. Power outages in cities and villages disrupted communication and hampered search and rescue operations.

The Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency deployed a helicopter to assist with logistics and emergency response operations, including possible evacuations.

The air support is considered crucial because East Nusa Tenggara consists of numerous islands, creating significant transportation and access challenges.

Around 2,000 villagers in Nagekeo regency also fled their homes and moved to temporary shelters, CBS News reported. (ANI)

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