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Home / World / 6.1-magnitude earthquake off northeastern coastline rattles Japan; no tsunami warning issued

6.1-magnitude earthquake off northeastern coastline rattles Japan; no tsunami warning issued

The quake struck off the coast of Iwate Prefecture at 7:25 am local time, with a depth of about 40 kilometers

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Tokyo, Updated At : 01:09 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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A magnitude-6.1 earthquake rattled northeastern Japan early Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the latest in a series of major temblors hitting the region.

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No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. But the recent spate of quakes coming during typhoon season has set off worries about mudslides.

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Sunday’s quake struck off the coast of Iwate Prefecture at 7:25 a.m. local time, with a depth of about 40 kilometers (25 miles), and shook Aomori Prefecture and other nearby regions.

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Japan is prone to quakes and tsunami. A series of quakes have hit lately, including a 7.2-magnitude quake that struck on Thursday in the area close to Sunday’s quake. That magnitude was revised upward from a preliminary estimate.

The agency has warned other quakes may follow. A magnitude 5.6-earthquake shook Yamanashi Prefecture and nearby areas, which are near Mount Fuji and west of Tokyo, on Friday.

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