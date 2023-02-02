6.1-magnitude quake hits Philippines

Manila: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit the southern Philippines on Wednesday with no immediate reports of damage or injury, the local media reported. IANS

Missing Oz radioactive capsule recovered

Perth: A tiny radioactive capsule missing in the Australian outback was found after days of searching, the government announced on Wednesday. IANS

Boeing bids farewell to 747 jumbo jet

Seattle: Boeing bid farewell to an icon on Tuesday, delivering its final 747 jumbo jet as thousands of workers who helped build the planes over the past 55 years looked on. AP