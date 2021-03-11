6.22 lakh tonnes of grain shipped from Ukraine

Ankara: A total of 622,000 tonnes of grain have been shipped from Ukraine's Black Sea ports since an agreement was reached in late July, according to the Turkish Defence Ministry. Twenty-five vessels left Ukrainian ports to export grain while 18 ships have entered the ports since August 1. The vessels have to undergo inspection by an international team at a joint coordination centre in Istanbul. IANS

Gotabaya applies for US green card: Report

Colombo: The former President of Sri Lanka who fled the island nation in July amid mass protests demanding his resignation is awaiting to obtain a US green card to return back to the United States along with his wife and son, a media report said. Former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga hinted that Gotabaya Rajapaksa is all set to the country on August 24, cancelling his initial plan to remain in Thailand at least till November. ANI

Scotland museum to return 7 artefacts to India

London: Museums in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday signed a pact with the Indian Government to repatriate seven stolen artefacts. These include a ceremonial Indo-Persian sword, believed to date back to the 14th century, and an 11th century carved stone door jamb from a temple in Kanpur. Most of the objects were removed from temples and shrines in states of northern India during the 19th century. PTI

Nepal opens its first human milk bank

Kathmandu: Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Friday inaugurated the nation's first-ever human milk bank at a maternity and women's hospital here to give premature and other at-risk infants access to vast benefits of breast milk when they need it the most. The centre has been set up in partnership between the Nepal government, the European Union and UNICEF. PTI

2 killed as planes collide at California airport

California: Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport on Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The collision occurred at Watsonville Municipal Airport. There were two persons aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash. Two of them were confirmed dead, the officials said. AP

