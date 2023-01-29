6.3 magnitude quake jolts several parts of Pakistan

Islamabad, January 29
An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan on Sunday but so far there was no report of any loss to life or property.
According to the Meteorological Department, the quake’s depth was 150 km with the epicentre being in Tajikistan.
The department also reported that the latest tremor hit the country at around 12:54 pm and had a longitude of 69.65 East and a latitude of 38.65 North.
However, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, an independent tracker of earthquakes through crowdsourced information, said that the earthquake took place near Attock in Punjab province of Pakistan.
Radio Pakistan reported that there were no immediate reports of casualties. The tremor was felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other areas of the country.
Pakistan is located in a quake-prone region. The deadliest jolt in 2005 killed more than 74,000 people in the country.
