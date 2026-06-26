6.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in Celebes Sea near Philippines

Manila [Philippines], June 26 (ANI): A strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Celebes Sea, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on Friday evening.

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In a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 55 kilometres.

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"EQ of M: 6.5, On: 26/06/2026 17:04:42 IST, Lat: 5.340 N, Long: 125.256 E, Depth: 55 Km, Location: Celebes Sea," NCS said on X.

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This comes after a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines earlier in June.

This is a developing story. (ANI)

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