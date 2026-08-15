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Home / World / 6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia hours after 7.7 quake kills 38

6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia hours after 7.7 quake kills 38

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ANI
Updated At : 06:38 PM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Jakarta [Indonesia], August 15 (ANI): Another powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Indonesia on Saturday afternoon, hours after a devastating 7.7-magnitude quake in the morning killed at least 38 people and triggered a tsunami warning, CBS News reported.

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According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 4:24 pm IST at a depth of 165 km. The epicentre was located at latitude 3.043 N and longitude 99.105 E.

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In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 6.5, On: 15/08/2026 16:24:50 IST, Lat: 3.043 N, Long: 99.105 E, Depth: 165 Km, Location: Indonesia."

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"Thirty-eight people have been confirmed dead, two were seriously injured, 11 sustained minor injuries, and approximately 2,000 people have evacuated on their own," Indonesian National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Suharyanto said at a news conference, according to CBS News.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earlier earthquake struck Indonesia's Flores region at 5:58 am (local time), with its epicentre located roughly 68 kilometres north-northwest of Ende city in East Nusa Tenggara province. Several aftershocks followed the initial quake.

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The head of the Maumere Search and Rescue Agency, Fathur Rahman, said rescuers continued searching for two villagers believed to be buried under mud following a landslide triggered by the earthquake.

East Nusa Tenggara Police Chief Rudi Darmoko said the earthquake caused severe damage and collapsed buildings. Power outages in cities and villages disrupted communication and hampered search and rescue operations.

According to CBS News, Darmoko said, "We are continuing to collect reports of damage and casualties, but there are communication disruptions."

Landslides in Ende Regency also cut off the Trans-Flores Highway, a roughly 700 km paved mountain road spanning Flores Island from Labuan Bajo to Larantuka.

Footage on local television showed patients being evacuated from several hospitals as a precaution. Hospital staff moved equipment, including beds, IV stands, and oxygen cylinders, outdoors and established temporary treatment areas.

The Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency deployed a helicopter to assist with logistics and emergency response operations, including possible evacuations.

The air support is considered crucial because East Nusa Tenggara consists of numerous islands, creating significant transportation and access challenges.

Around 2,000 villagers in Nagekeo regency also fled their homes and moved to temporary shelters, CBS News reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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