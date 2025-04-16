DT
PT
6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast

6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes under Indian Ocean far off Australian coast

The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami alert for Australia or Antarctica
AP
Melbourne, Updated At : 09:41 AM Apr 16, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck far off southwest Australia on Wednesday, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The epicentre was in the Indian Ocean 2,069 km southwest of Albany on the southwest tip of Western Australia state at a depth of 10 km, the US Geological Survey said.

The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami alert for Australia or Antarctica.

