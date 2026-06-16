icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / 6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes part of Indonesia, causing scattered damage

6.7 magnitude earthquake shakes part of Indonesia, causing scattered damage

Management Agency said information on the damage, possible casualties and displaced people was still being gathered

article_Author
AP
Palu (Indonesia), Updated At : 12:54 PM Jun 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Patients are evacuated outside a local hospital following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia on Tuesday. AP/PTI
Advertisement

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook part of central Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Tuesday, causing scattered damage and rattling residents of a city devastated by a quake and tsunami eight years ago.

Advertisement

The strong shaking sent people fleeing into open areas in and around Palu, a city of about 4,00,000 people and the capital of Central Sulawesi province. Several hospitals evacuated patients, some with IV drips, outdoors as a safety measure.

Advertisement

Images from the area showed heavily damaged structures with partially collapsed roofs, shattered walls and debris scattered across the streets. The National Disaster gadar tribuneindia

Advertisement

Management Agency said information on the damage, possible casualties and displaced people was still being gathered.

"We have evacuated all guests from the hotel, including several guests who remained in their rooms," said Effendi Natali, a general manager of a four-star hotel in Palu.

Advertisement

"They all panicked, which is a natural reaction during an earthquake, but everyone is safe," Natali said, adding that the hotel sustained only minor damage.

The initial quake was centred 43 kilometres east-southeast of Palu, and the US Geological Survey said it was about 10 kilometres deep. Several aftershocks followed, the strongest being of 5.2 magnitude.

People also moved away from coastal areas as a precaution if the quake set off a tsunami. Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami but warned aftershocks could continue.

"The earthquake shaking was extremely strong," Palu resident Muhtar Ahmad said. "We are still traumatised by the previous earthquake, so we chose to remain outside because we are afraid that aftershocks may continue."

Indonesia is crossed by several seismic faults, and earthquakes and volcanic activity are common.

Many Sulawesi residents are haunted by the magnitude 7.5 earthquake that devastated Palu in 2018, setting off a 3-metre high tsunami and a phenomenon called liquefaction in which soil collapses into itself. More than 4,000 people were killed, including many who were buried when whole neighbourhoods were swallowed up by the falling ground.

In January 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake near the city of Mamuju on Sulawesi island left at least 100 people dead, with thousands sleeping outdoors for days out of fear of aftershocks.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts