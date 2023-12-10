6 convicted of French teacher’s beheading

ANI

Paris, December 9

A French court convicted six teenagers for their connection with the 2020 beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty. The teacher had displayed caricatures of Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression, sparking outrage among some Muslim parents who avoid depictions of prophets due to religious beliefs. Among the defendants was a teenage girl who had alleged that Paty asked Muslim students to leave the room before showing the caricatures. The court found her guilty of false accusation charges and slanderous comments, establishing that she was not present in the class at the time.

The other adolescents faced charges related to participating in a premeditated criminal conspiracy and aiding in preparing an ambush.

Paty, aged 47, was fatally attacked outside his school in a Paris suburb by an 18-year-old assailant of Chechen origin, who was subsequently shot dead by the police. The court found the teenagers guilty of having pointed out Paty to the murderer.

Louis Cailliez, lawyer for Paty’s sister Mickaelle, expressed satisfaction with the full conviction but deemed the sentences “too lenient”. Dylan Slama, a lawyer for one of the teenagers, acknowledged the difficulty of finding satisfaction in such tragic circumstances but noted a sense of relief for his client, as reported by a news portal.