6 die as Afghan camp roof collapses in Pakistan

6 die as Afghan camp roof collapses in Pakistan

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday at the Janjal Goth Afghan Camp in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area, as per ARY News.
ANI
Updated At : 12:11 PM Mar 09, 2025 IST
Karachi [Pakistan], March 9 (ANI): At least six people, including women and children, lost their lives after the roof of their house collapsed in an Afghan camp on the outskirts of Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Sunday at the Janjal Goth Afghan Camp in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area, as per ARY News.

According to police, four people were injured in the collapse. The affected family belonged to Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Pakistan's Ministry of Interior has asked Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, staying in Pakistan, to leave the country by March 31. The Afghan nationals will be deported from April 1, the ministry said in a statement.

It was said in earlier reports that Pakistan was planning to evict all Afghans from the country but for the first time the Interior Ministry has officially confirmed the development. "Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP) is being implemented since November 1, 2023. In continuation of the government's decision to repatriate all illegal foreigners, national leadership has now decided to also repatriate ACC holders," the interior ministry said in an official handout, as per ARY News.

"All illegal foreigners and ACC holders are advised to leave the country voluntarily before March 31, 2025; thereafter, deportation will commence from April 1, 2025," the statement added.

The interior ministry said that sufficient time had already been granted for their dignified return. "It is emphasised that no one will be maltreated during the repatriation process and arrangements for food and healthcare for returning foreigners have also been put in place," ARY News quoted the Interior Ministry.

Over 8,00,000 Afghans living in Pakistan illegally were repatriated to their country since Pakistan launched the campaign in November 2023. It is estimated that around 3 million Afghans still reside in Pakistan, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

