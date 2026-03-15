6 fingers? What! Netanyahu’s address to Israel on military actions goes viral for a different reason

A video of Israel Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu addressing the nation has gone viral online, sparking widespread speculation and conspiracy theories. The clip posted on March 13, on his official account, shows the Israeli Prime Minister delivering remarks on the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

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However, social media users began claiming that the video shows Netanyahu with six fingers in one hand, fuelling doubts about the clip’s authenticity.

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The video quickly spread across social media with many users claiming it was “AI-generated” or it was a classic “AI glitch”.

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Many users even raised questions about Netanyahu’s whereabouts and some unverified accounts questioned whether he was actually alive.

Among those who commented were Candace Owens, American commentator and author, who publicly questioned the Prime Minister’s whereabouts asking, “Where’s Bibi?”

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A netizen commented on the video saying, “At 0.34 seconds you can clearly see Netanyahu is having 6 fingers. What is the need of releasing an AI video, that too by official handle? Now this can only mean one thing, Netanyahu has been deleted”.

Netizens didn't stop at that, they flooded the comment section with memes.

Another user said, “Even his five fingers don't look normal as the pinky finger is longer than the middle finger lol. That’s clearly AI”.

The video itself features Netanyahu discussing ongoing military actions in the Middle East. The conflict began on February 28, following strikes that reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Despite the viral claims circulating online, fact-checks on the platform, including responses from the AI chatbot Grok, and snopes have labelled many of the posts alleging manipulation or death rumours as false.

אתמול במסיבת העיתונאים עמדתי על היעדים הברורים של המערכה: פגיעה במשטר הטרור באיראן, המשך המאבק מול שלוחותיו, והבטחת ביטחונה ועתידה של ישראל. אנחנו לא מחכים. אנחנו יוזמים, אנחנו תוקפים ואנחנו עושים זאת בעוצמה. צפו בדברים המלאים >> pic.twitter.com/hubJWVdiKQ — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 13, 2026