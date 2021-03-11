6 fleeing Rohingya refugees die in Malaysian camp riot

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20

Six Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, including two children, died after being hit by vehicles on a Malaysian highway as hundreds fled an immigration detention centre where a riot broke out early on Wednesday, officials said.

A total of 582 Rohingya escaped the Sungai Bakap temporary immigration detention camp in northern Penang state by breaking down doors and barrier grills, though 362 have since been re-arrested, the immigration department said in a statement. — Reuters