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Home / World / 6 killed, dozen injured in shooting at Krakow Poland, shooter professed 'far-right ideologies'

6 killed, dozen injured in shooting at Krakow Poland, shooter professed 'far-right ideologies'

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ANI
Updated At : 09:02 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Krakow [Poland], November 8 (ANI): Six people, including two police officers were killed and more than a dozen injured after a gunman opened fire in historic centre of Kraków, on Saturday (local time), Euro News reported.

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński told local media that the suspect, a 25-year-old Polish citizen, was fascinated with far-right ideologies and held “very radical" and “ultra-nationalistic" views.

A police spokesperson, said the perpetrator was wearing military-style fatigues and a bulletproof vest and used a military-type long gun in the attack. Police found many other weapons, as well as ammunition, in his car. The police said the shooter kept firing at the police even after being shot himself.

Speaking on the incident Polish PM Donald Tusk appreciated the efforts of the Police in bringing down the shooter and saving lives.

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"My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims of the tragic attack in Kraków. My highest praise for the heroic police officers who risked their lives. And a heartfelt appeal to politicians of all stripes: do not exploit this tragedy. We will establish all the circumstances of this crime," he said

"In the face of the tragedy in Kraków, we saw the best in people: the courage of police officers, the dedication of paramedics, and the selfless help of ordinary people who rushed to save others. We are all deeply grateful to them. Senior Constable Jakub Kulik and Senior Constable Artur Morański are true heroes. They likely saved many lives, without regard for the risk of losing their own," the Polish PM added.

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz called Saturday’s fatal shooting an “act of terror” on the people of Krakow

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"The events in Kraków a few hours ago have shocked everyone. Our hometown, Małopolska, our homeland and all of Europe. Condolences and expressions of support and solidarity are pouring in from around the world. In these difficult moments, what matters most is community, mutual support and solidarity. Kraków is a city with an extraordinary history and strength. Today it is suffering, but it is not giving up. And it is not alone. The police officers who responded immediately and stopped the attacker with great determination showed tremendous courage. They are true heroes. Now the fight for their lives and health continues. Our thoughts and prayers are with them," he posted on X.

EU Foreign Chief Kaja Kallas said, "The tragic loss of life in the shooting in Kraków is a tragedy that will be felt far beyond Poland. I have conveyed my heartfelt condolences to @sikorskiradek. My thoughts are with the victims and their families and the first responders. Poland’s strength lies in the resilience of its people. In this moment of grief, Poland does not stand alone." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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