6 migrants found dead near Canada’s border, were trying to enter the US

Montreal, March 31
Authorities in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne said the bodies of six migrants of Indian and Romanian descent were retrieved from a river that straddles the Canada-US border. A child was missing. The victims were trying to enter the US illegally from Canada, said Lee-Ann O'Brien, deputy chief of the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service. The bodies, including that of a child under three, were found in St Lawrence river near Akwesasne, Quebec.
The police found a Canadian passport belonging to a missing infant with the Romanian family, adding that the deceased child was also a Canadian citizen. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said: “We need to do whatever we can to minimise the chances of this ever happening again.” Post-mortem and toxicology tests have been ordered to determine the cause of the deaths.
Akwesasne police said there had been 48 incidents of people trying to cross over through the Mohawk territory since January, most of them of Indian or Romanian descent.
Trudeau and Joe Biden had announced a plan last week to close a loophole to an immigration agreement that allowed thousands of asylum-seeking migrants to move between the two countries along the New York-Quebec road.
Tribune Shorts
