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Home / World / 6 months after seizure, Canada border agency reveals 520.6 kg opium was hidden in paper roll in marine container

6 months after seizure, Canada border agency reveals 520.6 kg opium was hidden in paper roll in marine container

Upon arrival at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility, CBSA's detector dog team was deployed which provided positive indication for contraband in the marine container

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:37 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
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Opium plants. Photo for representation only
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Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has seized more than 520.6 kg of opium after examining a marine container in Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility at Delta in British Columbia (B.C.)

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While the seizure was made on January 14, the CBSA made it public in a statement on June 23.

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The latest announcement involves drug concealed inside industrial-sized rolls of paper.

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In a communique released by the CBSA, the container was referred by the CBSA border services officers for examination on January 14, based on information provided by the CBSA's National Targeting Centre, Pacific Regional Intelligence Section, and the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Upon arrival at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility, CBSA's detector dog team was deployed which provided positive indication for contraband in the marine container.

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This prompted border services officers to conduct an x-ray examination of the container.

The container held 20 industrial-sized rolls of paper and images revealed internal inconsistencies in nine of them.

A subsequent progressive examination confirmed that opium had been concealed deep within 10 paper rolls. Border services officers seized a total of 520.6 kg of opium.

This seizure highlights the strength of continued collaboration between Canadian and US agencies in combating drugs and organised crime, CBSA statement reads.

The agency’s statement did not specify where the shipment originated. Sources said that the container arrived in Delta via Singapore. The agency declined to specify where the drugs were originally shipped from, citing the ongoing investigation.

According to the CBSA, border officers made 11,390 seizures of illegal narcotics in 2025, a total that included the seizures of 329 kg of opioids.

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