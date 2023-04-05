60% Americans approve of Donald Trump's indictment: Survey

New York, April 4

A new poll has revealed that majority of Americans (60 per cent) approve of former President Donald Trump’s indictiment in a hush money case involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump has become the first former President to be arrested and face a trial in the nation’s 246-year history, sending the US into unchartered legal and political territory. Trump is facing charges relating to the $130,000 payment he allegedly made before the 2016 election through his former lawyer Michael Cohen to Daniels, who claimed to have had an affair with him in 2006.

Meanwhile, the CNN poll released on the eve of his court appearance revealed that about three-quarters of Americans have said politics played at least some role in the decision to indict Trump, including 52 per cent who said it played a major role. Independents largely lined up in support of the indictment — 62 per cent approve of it and 38 per cent disapprove.

Democrats are near universal in their support for the indictment (94 per cent approve, including 71 per cent who strongly approve of the indictment), with Republicans less unified in opposition (79 per cent disapprove, with 54 per cent strongly disapproving), according to the CNN poll.

While views on the indictment are split along party lines, the poll found that majorities across major demographic divides all approve of the decision to indict the former President. — IANS

‘Politics played some role in decision’

The CNN poll revealed that about three-quarters of Americans have said politics played at least some role in the decision to indict Trump

62 per cent independents approved of indictment and 38 per cent disapproved

Republicans were less unified in their opposition to the indictment with 79 per cent disapproving it and 54 per cent strongly dissaproving it

94 per cent Democrats were near universal in their support for the indictment

#donald trump