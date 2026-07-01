68th Mercosur Summit kicks off in Paraguay to boost trade ties, expand global partnerships

Asuncion [Paraguay], July 1 (ANI): The 68th Mercosur Summit commenced in Paraguay's capital, Asuncion, coinciding with the 35th anniversary of the Treaty of Asuncion, which established the South American trade bloc in 1991.

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The ministerial meeting of the Common Market Council (CMC) was inaugurated on Monday by Paraguayan Foreign Minister Ruben Ramirez Lezcano, who highlighted the bloc's progress in advancing regional integration and economic cooperation.

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In his opening remarks, Lezcano said Mercosur continued to deliver tangible benefits for member nations and their citizens through sustained collaboration.

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He noted that Paraguay's pro tempore presidency had overseen more than 360 meetings across various institutional bodies, ensuring progress on priorities including trade facilitation, infrastructure, border management, and the digital agenda.

Recent meetings of the Mercosur Trade Commission (CCM) and the Common Market Group (GMC) resulted in significant advances, including updates to rules of origin, improvements in integrated border controls, measures to strengthen competition policy, and enhanced consumer protection.

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The CCM approved 22 guidelines aimed at modernising the customs union and easing trade within the bloc, while the GMC advanced discussions on the common external tariff, sustainable development, and the integration of the automotive sector, as reported by Brasil 247.

A major milestone was the conclusion of an agreement on the mutual recognition of electronic identification and authentication systems, marking a significant step towards deeper digital integration among member states.

Seven heads of state are expected to participate in the summit, including leaders from Mercosur member countries, along with representatives from Chile and Ecuador.

Foreign ministers from associated states and senior officials from Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Trinidad and Tobago, and Uzbekistan are also attending. Business delegations from Germany, the UAE, and Chile are participating to explore investment opportunities in Paraguay.

The summit is also expected to deliberate on strengthening the Mercosur Structural Convergence Fund (FOCEM), which finances regional infrastructure and development projects.

Discussions on expanding trade partnerships with countries including Canada, Japan, India, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and the UAE are also on the agenda as Mercosur seeks to diversify its global economic engagement. (ANI)

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