7.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia, followed by two in Flores Sea

Jakarta [Indonesia], August 15 (ANI): A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.4 jolted Indonesia early on Saturday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

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The earthquake occurred at a depth of 49 km, the NCS said in a post on X.

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"EQ of M: 7.4, On: 15/08/2026 03:28:24 IST, Lat: 8.557 S, Long: 121.181 E, Depth: 49 Km, Location: Indonesia," the NCS said.

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A tsunami warning was also issued after the massive earthquake, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Soon after, another earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Flores Sea, located between the Indonesian islands of Flores and Sulawesi, at a depth of 63 km. The tremor occurred at 3:43 am IST, according to the NCS.

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"EQ of M: 6.3, On: 15/08/2026 03:43:55 IST, Lat: 8.298 S, Long: 120.164 E, Depth: 63 Km, Location: Flores Sea," it said in another post.

This was followed by a third earthquake of magnitude 6.0, which was recorded in the Flores Sea at a depth of 42 km at 3:58 am IST, the NCS said.

"EQ of M: 6.0, On: 15/08/2026 03:58:41 IST, Lat: 8.494 S, Long: 121.601 E, Depth: 42 Km, Location: Flores Sea," the NCS posted on X.

Indonesia is prone to frequent seismic and volcanic activity.

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0-700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties. (ANI)

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