7.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Panama, tsunami threat issued for nine countries in Central and South America

Panama City [Panama], October 10 (AN): An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck off Panama on Friday night. The US Embassy in Panama warned of possible aftershocks and potential tsunami threats across nine countries in Central and South America.

In a post shared on X, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the earthquake occurred at 11:26 pm IST on October 9 at a depth of 10 kilometres.

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According to the details shared, the epicentre was located 206 kilometres southwest of Panama City, Panama.

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EQ of M: 7.5, On: 09/10/2026 23:26:09 IST, Lat: 7.520 N, Long: 80.675 W, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Panama. For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @tummalasrini @GSuresh_NCS @ndmaindia https://t.co/gAtXNqYJCS — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 9, 2026

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Panama said a magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck in La Pitaloza, Panama, at 12:56 local time on October 9, with the location approximately 14 kilometres southwest of Pitaloza Arriba.

The embassy warned that aftershocks capable of causing damage may occur. It also said the US Tsunami Warning System had issued potential tsunami threats for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Peru, Mexico, Guatemala, Panama, Nicaragua, Colombia and Ecuador.

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“Strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges may occur along the shore,” the embassy said, advising US citizens in the affected areas to stay away from damaged structures and monitor local emergency broadcasts and official guidance for updates.

The embassy urged people to avoid damaged areas and refrain from entering damaged buildings. It also advised those near the coast to move to higher ground and follow instructions issued by local authorities.

It further warned people to be prepared for possible power and communication outages. (ANI)

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