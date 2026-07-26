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Home / World / 7 dead, 20 injured as rains lash Pakistan

7 dead, 20 injured as rains lash Pakistan

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ANI
Updated At : 11:13 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Lahore [Pakistan], July 26 (ANI): At least seven people, including two children, were killed and 20 others injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan's Punjab in the last 24 hours, Dawn reported citing the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

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As per the Pakistani daily, the torrential rains also damaged houses and killed livestock.

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It mentioned, citing the PDMA report, that 14 rain-related incidents were reported across the province up to 2 pm on Saturday. These included deaths caused by structural collapses and drowning, injuries from roof collapses and electrocution, the collapse of seven house roofs, and the death of five buffaloes.

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While addressing a press conference at the PDMA headquarters, Director General Umar Abbas said that monsoon-related incidents had so far claimed 22 lives and left 183 people injured across Punjab.

According to Dawn, he said that authorities were also monitoring ageing electricity infrastructure to minimise power-related accidents during the rainy season.

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Meanwhile, swathes of land in Pakistan's Punjab have come under water following torrential rains and overflow of several drains, with rivers Ravi and Chenab expected to reach medium to high flood levels in the next 24 hours, according to Dawn.

Pakistan has seen monsoon season bring in widespread destruction in recent years. In 2022, unprecedented floods killed more than 1,700 people, displaced millions, and caused an estimated USD 40 billion in economic losses.

In 2025, Pakistan faced a catastrophic flood crisis, driven by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, and glacial lake outbursts, claiming over 800 lives and affecting more than 1.2 million people across multiple provinces. The floods have devastated communities, destroyed infrastructure, and exacerbated economic challenges, with potential losses reaching USD 50 billion.

Pakistan faces regular monsoon flooding from June to September, often resulting in deadly landslides, infrastructure damage and large-scale displacement, particularly in densely populated or poorly drained regions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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