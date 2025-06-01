DT
Home / World / 7 dead after bridge collapses over passenger train in Russia

7 dead after bridge collapses over passenger train in Russia

At least seven people were killed when the road bridge collapsed on the Vygonichi-Pilshino section in the Bryansk region of western Russia late Saturday, and the debris fell on a passenger train passing underneath. Railway authorities are blaming 'illegal interference.'
ANI
Updated At : 11:30 AM Jun 01, 2025 IST
Moscow [Russia], June 1 (ANI): Investigators are inspecting the site of the collapse of a road bridge and the subsequent derailment of a passenger train in the Bryansk region, Russian state media reported on Sunday.

At least seven people were killed when the road bridge collapsed on the Vygonichi-Pilshino section in the Bryansk region of western Russia late Saturday, and the debris fell on a passenger train passing underneath. Railway authorities are blaming "illegal interference," TASS news outlet said.

The incident took place on May 31, around 10.50 pm (local time), close to the Ukrainian border when the train was travelling from the town of Klimov to the capital, Moscow.

According to the Governor of the Bryansk Region, Alexander Bogomaz, 44 people were hospitalised, 22 are being examined as outpatients. An investigation has been launched, and a team is inspecting the site, state news agency TASS reported.

Three victims, including an infant, are in serious condition, Russian state media reported.

Passengers were evacuated from the wreckage and taken to a temporary accommodation centre at a nearby station, according to TASS.

In a separate incident, a bridge also collapsed in Russia's Kursk region as a freight train was passing over it, injuring one of the drivers, according to the acting governor of the Russian region that also borders Ukraine, Reuters reported. It was unclear early on Sunday whether the two incidents were connected.

Meanwhile, Moscow has confirmed it was sending a team to talks in Istanbul with Ukraine on Monday. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

