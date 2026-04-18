'7 lies in one hour': Iran blasts Trump, threatens Hormuz access amid war tensions

Iran’s leadership has blasted President Donald Trump, accusing him of making multiple inaccurate statements while warning that tensions with the US could impact access to the Strait of Hormuz.

Advertisement

The criticism came just when the US President was speaking at an event in Arizona on Friday evening.

Advertisement

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Trump made “seven false claims in one hour,” though he did not detail them. His remarks came as he reiterated that continued US pressure, described by Iran as a blockade, could lead Tehran to impose restrictions on movement through the vital waterway.

Advertisement

Qalibaf stated that if tensions persist, passage through the strait may be subject to Iranian control, including designated routes and prior authorisation. He added that developments on the ground, not public statements, would ultimately determine the situation.

The comments followed a series of public exchanges between the US and Iranian officials, with both sides using social media to present their positions.

Advertisement

Qalibaf also emphasised that shaping public opinion has become a key part of the ongoing confrontation.

Earlier, Iranian officials had sent mixed signals. While Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that the strait would remain open for commercial traffic during a ceasefire, other voices in Iran expressed doubt, contributing to uncertainty.

What’s actually being threatened?

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the most critical chokepoints in global trade—roughly a fifth of the world’s oil passes through it. When Iranian officials say it may not “remain open,” they’re usually signaling one of three things: stricter control (like requiring authorisation or routing), harassment or inspection of vessels, or, in extreme scenarios, attempts at blockade.

A full closure is unlikely in practice because it would provoke a major international (and possibly military) response. However, even uncertainty around access can significantly impact oil prices and markets, as you’re already seeing reflected in the market reactions mentioned.

About the “seven false claims”

1- The President of the United States made seven claims in one hour, all seven of which were false.

2- They did not win the war with these lies, and they will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations either.

3- With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open.

4- Passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be conducted based on the "designated route" and with "Iranian authorization."

5- Whether the Strait is open or closed and the regulations governing it will be determined by the field, not by social media.

6- Media warfare and engineering public opinion are an important part of war, and the Iranian nation is not affected by these tricks.

Tehran has denied these, which isn’t surprising—public narratives in such situations are often contradictory, especially when negotiations (formal or informal) may be ongoing behind the scenes.

۱- رئیس جمهور آمریکا در یک ساعت هفت ادعا مطرح کرد که هر هفت ادعا کذب است. ۲- با این دروغگویی‌ها در جنگ پیروز نشدند و حتما در مذاکره هم راه به جایی نخواهند برد. ۳- با ادامهٔ محاصره، تنگهٔ هرمز باز نخواهد ماند. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 17, 2026

Why both sides are talking like this

Iran is signaling it can disrupt global energy flows if pressured.

Trump appears to be projecting diplomatic wins or leverage.

Both sides are using public platforms to shape perception, what Qalibaf himself called “media warfare.”