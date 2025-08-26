DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / 75 Imran supporters get up to 10 years in jail for May 9 riots

75 Imran supporters get up to 10 years in jail for May 9 riots

article_Author
PTI
Lahore, Updated At : 02:03 AM Aug 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Monday handed down jail terms from three to 10 years to 75 leaders and workers of Imran Khan’s party for their involvement in an attack on the house of a senior PML-N leader during the May 2023 riots.

Advertisement

“The ATC, Faisalabad, sentenced 59 leaders and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to 10 years of imprisonment, three years to 16 and acquitted 34 in the attack on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab president Rana Sanaullah’s house,” a court official said.

He said the court sentenced a total of 75 people out of the total 109 accused. Prominent among those convicted are former opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub, former Senate opposition leader Shibli Fraz, former lawmakers Zartaj Gul Ahmad Chatha, Ashraf Khan Sohna and Sheikh Rashid Shafique (nephew of former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed) and Kanwal Shauzab. Earlier, these leaders were also convicted for 10 years each for attacking the ISI building in Faisalabad. The sentences will run concurrently.

Advertisement

Ex-Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and ex-Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s son Zain Qureshi were acquitted in the case, he said.

On May 9, 2023, Imran Khan’s supporters vandalised the military and state buildings, mostly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Under the guise of May 9, innumerable injustices have been inflicted upon ordinary citizens, families and leadership of the part,” Imran’s aide Zulfi Bokhari said. “One of the victims is Shahrez, one of Aleema Khan’s sons, who’s been remanded. When the judge declined even a cursory glance at the evidence establishing that Shahrez was not in Lahore on the 9th of May, it amounted to a most grievous miscarriage of justice,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts