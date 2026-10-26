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Home / World / 753 strikes launched, 218 Houthi operatives neutralised under 'Dawn of Yemen' offensive: Yemen Military Spokesperson

753 strikes launched, 218 Houthi operatives neutralised under 'Dawn of Yemen' offensive: Yemen Military Spokesperson

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ANI
Updated At : 02:27 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Aden [Yemen], October 25 (ANI): The Yemeni Armed Forces have carried out 753 precise strikes targeting the military infrastructure and supply lines of the Houthi militia over the past 24 hours under the "Dawn of Yemen" campaign, neutralising approximately 218 fighters and commanders, military spokesman Majed Abdullah Al-Nuzaili announced on Sunday.

https://x.com/spokespersonyem/status/2114404195474227373

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In a post on X, Al-Nuzaili outlined the extensive scope of the offensive, stating that government forces successfully disrupted the militia's logistical movements and command networks across multiple battlefronts.

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"Our armed forces continue their offensive operations within the 'Dawn of Yemen' campaign, and during the past 24 hours, they have executed (753) precise and direct targeting operations against the military capabilities of the terrorist Houthi militia," Al-Nuzaili said.

The spokesperson stated that the military hit key leadership nodes, combat positions, and transport networks to prevent the militia from regrouping.

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"The targets included advanced field command and control centers, governing bodies, fortifications, sources of fire, gatherings, reinforcements of the militia, and its means of movement and supply, which contributed to disrupting the deployment of its forces to the battle, and supporting our forces' raiding, assault, and manoeuvring operations across various axes," he stated.

Al-Nuzaili further confirmed that the coordinated operations inflicted significant material and personnel losses on the militia.

"The operations resulted in the neutralisation of approximately (218) elements of the militia and its field commanders, and the destruction or disabling of (78) vehicles, mechanisms, military means, heavy and medium weapon pieces," he posted.

Reaffirming the armed forces' commitment to international humanitarian law during the ongoing push, Al-Nuzaili stressed that measures are being enforced to safeguard civilian populations and infrastructure.

"Our forces continue to develop the offensive with high combat resolve, striking the militia's ability to mobilise and reorganise, while taking care to limit targeting to legitimate military objectives and adopting the necessary precautions to protect civilians and civilian assets," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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