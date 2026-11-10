Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / 79 madrasa students fall ill from smoke inhalation in Bangladesh fire, 4 critical

79 madrasa students fall ill from smoke inhalation in Bangladesh fire, 4 critical

The blaze originated from an electrical short circuit on the second floor of the five-storey madrasa building

article_Author
PTI
Dhaka, Updated At : 02:54 PM Nov 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The fire broke out at Jamia Ashrafia Madrasa in Narayanganj, about 16 km from the capital city of Dhaka. File
Advertisement

At least 79 students fell ill from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a madrasa in Bangladesh on Tuesday, with four of them in critical condition, officials said.

The fire broke out at Jamia Ashrafia Madrasa in Narayanganj, about 16 km from the capital city of Dhaka, news portal bdnews24.com reported, citing the Fire Service Department.

The students were taken to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, where 63 were admitted or placed under emergency observation, while 16 were discharged after receiving initial treatment, resident physician Dr Sultan Mahmud Shikder said.

Four students, aged between 14 and 22, are in the intensive care unit (ICU), including one who has been placed on life support with mechanical ventilation, he said.

Advertisement

In a statement issued by the hospital, Shikder said none of the students had suffered visible burns, but all had sustained varying degrees of respiratory injury after inhaling toxic smoke.

A medical board has been formed to assess their condition, and doctors will need at least 72 hours to evaluate the critically ill students, he said.

The blaze originated from an electrical short circuit on the second floor of the five-storey madrasa building, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported, quoting Fire Service duty officer Shahjahan.

Advertisement

Smoke quickly spread through the building, triggering panic among the students staying there. As they rushed to escape, several suffered respiratory tract injuries from smoke inhalation, officials said.

The blaze has been brought under control.

Students who reached the hospital for treatment said a library on the second floor was gutted in the fire.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts