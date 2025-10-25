DT
8 killed, 10 injured as jeep plunges into ravine in Nepal

8 killed, 10 injured as jeep plunges into ravine in Nepal

Preliminary investigation suggests the accident occurred due to overspeeding

PTI
Kathmandu, Updated At : 10:49 AM Oct 25, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
Eight people were killed and 10 others injured when a jeep carrying 18 passengers plunged some 700 feet down a hillside in Nepal’s Karnali province, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Friday night in the Jharmare area of Bafikot in Rukum West district, approximately 500 km west of Kathmandu, when the vehicle was heading towards the Syalikhadi area of Athbiskot Municipality from Khalanga in Musikot.

Preliminary investigation suggests the accident occurred due to overspeeding, police said.

According to police, seven people died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries during treatment at a local hospital. The victims were aged between 15 and 30 years.

Ten others who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at Rukum’s District Hospital in Salle.

