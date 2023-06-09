 8 killed, 17 injured in road accident in northwest Pakistan : The Tribune India

8 killed, 17 injured in road accident in northwest Pakistan

The pick-up vehicle was carrying 25 passengers of the same family

Photo for representation



PTI

Peshawar, June 9

At least eight people, including two children of the same family, were killed and 17 others injured when a passenger vehicle fell into a deep ravine in a mountainous terrain in northwest Pakistan, authorities said on Friday.

The pick-up vehicle was carrying 25 passengers of the same family who were going to Chitral from Upper Dir. It plunged into a ravine at Kochhan Gol near Lowari Top on Thursday while negotiating a sharp turn, authorities said.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, four of the injured are said to be in a critical condition. 

