8 Pakistanis, Afghan soldier killed in cross-border clash

Quetta, December 12

Cross-border shelling between Afghanistan and Pakistan killed eight Pakistani civilians and one Afghan soldier on Sunday, officials on both sides of said, with each side accusing the other of starting the fight.

The Pakistan army said Afghan border forces had opened “unprovoked and indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons including artillery/mortar on to the civilian population” at the Chaman border crossing.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Monday that Afghanistan’s interim government has apologised over the firing incident.

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif said the killings “deserve the strongest condemnation”. — Agencies