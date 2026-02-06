DT
Home / World / 800 dancers, 1 stage: Indian diaspora aims for Malaysia Book of Records during PM Modi's visit

800 dancers, 1 stage: Indian diaspora aims for Malaysia Book of Records during PM Modi's visit

ANI
Updated At : 06:50 PM Feb 06, 2026 IST
Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], February 6 (ANI): In a massive display of cultural and soft power diplomacy, the Indian diaspora in Malaysia is set to attempt a prestigious entry into the Malaysia Book of Records during the high-profile 'Selamat Datang Modiji' event.

The record attempt, scheduled for the evening of February 7, 2026, will take place at the MINES International Exhibition & Convention Centre (MIECC) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart.

Under the banner of the Indian Community Cultural Committee, approximately 800 dancers will perform a single, continuous five-minute choreographed piece. The attempt is titled: "Largest Number of Dancers in a Single Choreographed Dance Representing a Wide Variety of Indian Classical and Folk Dance Forms Performed by the Indian Diaspora."

The performance aims to serve as a bridge between tradition and the modern diaspora, showcasing the preservation of Indian heritage on foreign soil.

The ambitious choreography is designed to be a "miniature India," weaving together a tapestry of classical and regional folk forms. The performance will feature a seamless blend of Bharatanatyam, Odissi, Kathak, Kathakali, Mohiniattam, Kuchipudi, and Yakshagana, alongside the vibrant rhythms of Lavani, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Odia, Bihu, and Tamil folk traditions.

According to Shalini Kothari, an organiser of Selamat Datang Modiji, "We will have 800 dancers performing dance forms for five minutes as we attempt to enter the Malaysia Book of Records," she told ANI.

The organisers have requested the Malaysia Book of Records to conduct the official certificate presentation on-site immediately following the performance, marking a historic milestone in the bilateral cultural relationship between the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Malaysia from February 7-8 and hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Anwar Ibrahim. The upcoming visit marks PM Modi's third to Malaysia and the first since bilateral relations were elevated to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" in August 2024, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

India is exploring opportunities for collaboration across the defence sector during Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to Malaysia, including the sale of Dornier aircraft, maintenance of Scorpene submarines and SU-30 aircraft, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

During his visit, PM Modi will also interact with the members of the Indian diaspora in Malaysia and other business representatives.

Malaysia has a 2.9 million-strong Indian diaspora, the third-largest in the world, and the second-largest PIO community (2.75 million). Malaysia is an important partner for India in ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific, and a key pillar of India's Act East Policy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

