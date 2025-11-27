83 dead, over 280 missing as Hong Kong firefighters battle burning towers for 2nd day

Firefighters battled for a second day on Thursday to contain a massive inferno that ripped through seven high-rise residential towers in Hong Kong, as the death toll climbed to 83 and over 280 people remained missing in what officials described as the city’s worst disaster in 70 years.

Some 76 people were injured, including 15 in critical condition and 28 listed as serious. The dead also include a firefighter. Many are still trapped in the buildings.

Raging flames at four out of the seven blocks have been brought under control, while fires continued to burn on the upper floors of the remaining 31-storey buildings on Thursday evening.

Full-scale rescue work is ongoing, and victims are still being extracted from the buildings, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

The exact cause of the fire, which started on Wednesday, is not yet known, and a criminal investigation has been launched.

City officials say over 280 people are still missing from the seven gutted buildings, each with 32 floors.

The Hong Kong government has set up a HKD 300 million (about USD 43 million) relief fund for those affected. Hundreds of evacuated residents have been shifted to temporary shelters.

The Wang Fuk Court, built in 1983, in the city’s suburban Tai Po district, has eight towers with 1,984 apartments housing around 4,600 residents, according to the 2021 census.

Nearly 40 per cent of its residents are estimated to be around 60 years of age, making the subsidised housing estate their home since it was built.

The massive buildings in the densely populated areas were currently undergoing large-scale revamp and renovation. All eight towers were encased in green mesh and bamboo scaffolding.

The fire department has dispatched 304 fire engines and rescue vehicles, using drones to monitor heat levels and prevent flare-ups.

Three people—two directors and a consultant of the contractor responsible for the renovation of the buildings—have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, as the police investigation pointed to flammable materials.

According to a preliminary investigation, officers discovered highly flammable styrofoam cloaking lift windows on every floor, which authorities said caused the fire to spread more rapidly within the blocks and ignite flats through the corridors, according to the Post report.

The mesh netting and sheeting used outside the buildings also did not meet fire safety standards, officials said.

Hong Kong leader John Lee Ka-chiu has ordered inspections of all public housing estates undergoing major renovations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday night extended condolences over the tragedy and called for all-out efforts to extinguish the blaze, rescue those trapped, treat the injured, and support affected families. He also instructed the Liaison Office to convey his sympathies to Lee, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.