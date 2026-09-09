8th flight with 35 tonnes of relief supplies arrives to flood-hit Nepal from India

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 9 (ANI): India has continued its humanitarian assistance to Nepal following the devastating floods in August, with its eighth relief flight carrying 35 tonnes of relief and rescue supplies arriving in Kathmandu on Wednesday evening.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava announced the arrival of the latest consignment in a post on X, saying the supplies included equipment for tunnel rescue operations and forensic materials.

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“The 8th Indian flight with relief and rescue items including materials for tunnel rescue and forensic supplies reached Kathmandu and were handed over to Hon’ble Minister for S&T and Innovation Mr. Mahabir Pun,” the post read.

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Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had announced that the eighth Indian Air Force aircraft was carrying 35 tonnes of relief and rescue supplies, including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) equipment, rescue gear, forensic supplies and replenishment supplies for Indian Army teams involved in ongoing relief and rescue operations.

The latest assistance comes as search and rescue operations continue in several flood-affected areas, including the Chilime tunnel in Rasuwa, where an Indian team is working alongside the Nepal Army.

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According to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), 1,367 people have died, while around 5,132 people remain missing as of September 9.

Bodies have been recovered from Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Tanahun, Chitwan, Nawalparasi East and Nawalparasi West. The authorities said 102 bodies have been handed over, while DNA samples can be submitted at the concerned District Police Office along with two photographs and proof of kinship.

Among those reported missing are around 2,860 people from Rasuwa and 1,787 from Nuwakot. The missing include Nepali Army personnel, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel, government employees, bank and financial institution employees, as well as foreign tourists.

Rescue operations have also continued through air missions. The Nepali Army conducted 21 helicopter flights on September 9, bringing its total number of flights to 1,264 as of September 8. The Armed Police Force has conducted 258 flights.

A total of 329 injured people are receiving treatment at 10 different hospitals, with 252 having been discharged. The Nepali Army and Armed Police Force have provided medical treatment to 3,535 and 3,287 people, respectively.

India's relief response began shortly after the devastating flash floods in the last week of August.

The first Indian relief aircraft arrived in Nepal on August 26 carrying 10 tonnes of supplies, including temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines.

The second flight arrived on August 27 with 37.5 tonnes of relief material, including tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, generators, medicines and food items. A third consignment subsequently carried another 10 tonnes of assistance.

On August 30, the fourth flight carrying 11 tonnes of relief assistance landed in Nepal. The consignment included a technical contingent equipped for search and rescue operations and a team of forensic experts for DNA analysis, along with blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulin, plastic sheets and hygiene kits.

On September 2, India sent its fifth aircraft carrying an 11-member rescue team, specialised equipment and 5.5 tonnes of essential medicines.

The sixth and seventh relief flights, both C-130J aircraft, arrived in Kathmandu on September 4 carrying a combined 21.5 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, including forensic kits and medical supplies. The material was handed over to Nepal's Minister for Science, Technology and Innovation Mahabir Pun to support ongoing relief and rescue operations.

With the eighth flight now having arrived in Kathmandu with another 35 tonnes of relief and rescue supplies, India's assistance continues as Nepal carries out search, rescue and recovery operations across the flood-affected areas. (ANI)

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