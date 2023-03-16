8th round of protests over French pension bill

Paris, March 15

Opponents of French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension plan are staging an eighth round of strikes and protests on Wednesday as a joint committee of senators and lower-house lawmakers examines the contested bill.

The latest step in the legislative process to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 is prompting a peak of political tensions and one key question: Will the bill command a parliamentary majority?

Meanwhile, unions are hoping the 200 demonstrations taking place across the country will further show workers’ massive opposition to the plan, promoted by Macron as central to his vision for making the French economy more competitive.

The strikes in France are part of widespread unrest in Western Europe about the economic situation. Wednesday’s meeting of seven French senators and seven lawmakers from the National Assembly is meant to find an accord on the final version of the text.

The Senate is expected to approve it on Thursday, as its majority is in favour of raising the retirement age. — AP