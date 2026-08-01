9 dead in overnight Russian strike in Kyiv, says Zelenskyy; reiterates call for air defence support

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 1 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said that a massive overnight aerial assault by Russian forces struck ordinary residential areas across seven districts in Kyiv, leaving at least nine people dead and dozens injured.

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In a post on X, Zelenskyy said that the widespread bombardment involved 35 missiles, including 27 ballistic missiles, alongside 185 attack drones of various types. While Kyiv served as the primary target, strikes also impacted the Dnipro, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions.

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President Zelenskyy reported extensive damage across the capital, noting that 18 residential buildings, a school, infrastructure facilities, and the Lithuanian Embassy were hit during the strikes.

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"Since last night, response efforts have been underway in Kyiv and the surrounding region following Russia's strike. There were numerous fires across the city. Seven districts were affected, and, as usual, the Russians struck ordinary residential buildings. Eighteen residential buildings, a school, the Lithuanian Embassy, and infrastructure facilities were damaged. As of now, nine people have been reported killed in this attack. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Dozens of people were injured. Medical teams are helping everyone who needs it," Zelenskyy wrote.

Highlighting the severity of the barrage, Zelenskyy pointed out that "Only one ballistic missile was intercepted, simply because there are no interceptors for the Patriot systems. And it is this shortage of ballistic missile interceptors that only encourages Russia to launch such attacks that take human lives."

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He thereby noted that "It is critical that partners hear that these capabilities are needed not somewhere in stockpiles for hypothetical scenarios, but here and now, to contain and stop the Russian war in Ukraine," urging allies to expedite vital defence packages to protect Ukrainian lives.

Earlier, Zelenskyy stated that he held a telephonic conversation with US Vice President JD Vance. He noted that the discussions followed up on his recent meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, requirement for boosted air defence systems, and the consequences of the ongoing conflict with Russia on global markets.

"Received a good phone call from the Vice President of the United States, @JDVance. We followed up on our recent meeting with President Trump in Washington, which was positive and productive. As Russia's air attacks on our country continue unabated, air defense - specifically Patriot interceptors against ballistic missiles - remains a top priority. The Vice President and I also spoke about the consequences of Russia's war for global markets. We agreed that our teams will stay in touch and work through everything discussed today. I thank the United States for its support of Ukraine and our people," he wrote on X.

On the other hand, Russian forces executed another large-scale, combined overnight offensive utilising high-precision ground- and sea-launched armaments alongside long-range attack drones, RT reported.

Citing the Russian Defence Ministry, RT reported that the operation specifically targeted Ukrainian defence sector manufacturing enterprises and key logistics hubs located in Kyiv and the surrounding region involved in the "production, storage and delivery of various types of missiles, drones, radar systems, and electronic-warfare equipment."

Initial explosions in the Ukrainian capital began shortly after 1:00 AM local time, continuing in multiple waves through 3:00 AM, RT reported. (ANI)

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