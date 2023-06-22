9 detained after China restaurant blast kills 31

Beijing, June 22
Nine people were detained in Thursday over a massive explosion at a barbecue restaurant in China's Yinchuan city which killed at least 31 people.
Authorities said that the detained persons included the owner of the Fuyang Barbecue Restaurant, as well as staffers and shareholders of the eatery, reports Xinhua news agency.
Assets of the nine people have also been frozen.
Verification of the identities of the victims is underway and local authorities are also conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident.
The explosion occurred at around 8.40 p.m. on Wednesday due to an alleged gas leak at the restaurant which is part of a cluster of eateries and entertainment venues in Yinchuan, the capital of the Ningxia autonomous region.
Seven injured persons are currently being treated at a hospital.
The detentions came shortly after President Xi Jinping demanded to hold the relevant people accountable in accordance with the law.
He also called for maximum efforts in treating the wounded and boosting safety measures.
"We must do our best to rescue the injured and reassure the families of the casualties, identify the cause of the accident as soon as possible, and seriously pursue responsibility according to the law," the BBC quoted Xi as saying.
Fire and rescue services dispatched more than 100 personnel and 20 vehicles to the scene, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.
The rescue operation lasted until 4 a.m. on Thursday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to have one-on-one meeting with Joe Biden before high-level talks: White House
The two leaders will discuss ways to further expand educatio...
US President, First Lady host PM Modi for intimate dinner at White House
Modi is received by the president and the first lady, and be...
Marinated millet, stuffed mushrooms and risotto on White House State dinner menu for PM Modi
First Lady Jill Biden says she has asked Chef Nina Curtis to...
US to ease H-1B visas for skilled Indian workers as PM Modi visits America
The State Department could announce as soon as Thursday that...