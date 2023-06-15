9 Indians arrested for illegally operating pharmacy in Nepal

PTI

Kathmandu, June 15

Nepal Police have arrested nine Indian nationals for allegedly operating an illegal pharmacy in the country’s far-West Sudurpashchim Province, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The Indian nationals were arrested on Wednesday for operating an illegal pharmacy in Dodhara Chadani municipality of Kanchanpur district, said Bharat Raj Giri, Inspector at the District Police Office.

“After conducting preliminary investigations into the case, we will forward them to the Department of Health for necessary action,” he said.

Those arrested in the incident were identified as Sanjaya Bishwas, Kartik Sardar, Rabi Biswhas, Niwas Gaain and Niranjan Adhikari. Bhupendra Puri, Rajesh Bishwas, Santosh Sarkar and Sudhanshu Haldar were also arrested.