9 kids among 14 killed in Gaza shelling

Gaza, January 4

Israeli shelling killed 14 Palestinians on Thursday in Khan Younis in a southern coastal area of the Gaza Strip packed with people who had fled attacks in other parts of the enclave, Gaza health ministry officials said. The dead included nine children.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the attack although it had reported fighting and air strikes against Hamas militants in the Khan Younis area on Thursday.

Gaza residents also said Israeli planes and tanks bombarded three refugee camps in the centre of the shattered enclave, prompting many civilians to head south.

Five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air strike on a car in Al-Nusseirat refugee camp, health officials said.

Israel's war against Hamas is nearing the three-month mark amid international concern that the conflict is spreading beyond Gaza. — Reuters

