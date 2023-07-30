9 killed, more than 100 injured as firecrackers explode at warehouse in Thailand

Bangkok, July 30
At least nine people were killed and more than 100 others were injured when firecrackers kept in a warehouse exploded in southern Thailand on Saturday, officials said.
The firecrackers exploded and set off a fire at the unauthorised warehouse at the Muno market in Su-ngai Kolok district in the southern province of Narathiwat bordering Malaysia, Narathiwat's governor Sanan Phongaksorn told Reuters.
"There are nine deaths now, but there may be more as unidentified human remains have been found," he said.
About 115 people were injured and sent to hospital, Sanan said, adding that 106 of them had returned home.
More than 200 houses surrounding the warehouse were damaged by the explosion, affecting 365 people, with around 20 to 30 families staying at a shelter, Sanan said.
"The fire is under control and police will investigate the cause thoroughly again," he added.
