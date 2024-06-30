9 killed in Nepal landslides

Kathmandu, July 29

Landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Nepal’s mountainous districts killed at least nine persons on Saturday, officials said.

According to Nepal’s National Disaster Rescue and Reduction Management Authority, the landslides buried houses in three separate areas in the country’s mountainous region, which is about 250 km west of Kathmandu.

Among the deceased were five members of the same family — a couple, their daughter-in-law and two grandchildren, including an eight-month-old girl.

They were killed while asleep as a landslide hit their house at Malika village in Gulmi district.

Two more people were killed in the neighbouring Baglung district and another two in Syangja district, officials said. The monsoon, which that began earlier this month in Nepal, usually triggers landslides in the mountainous areas of the country, causing deaths and damage until September. — AP

