DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / 9 people, including Indian, arrested for looting department store in Kathmandu

9 people, including Indian, arrested for looting department store in Kathmandu

So far 110 people have been arrested in connection with Friday’s violent protest, say police
article_Author
PTI
Kathmandu, Updated At : 10:09 PM Mar 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Members of a pro-monarchist group hurl stones at police officers during a protest in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Friday, March 28, 2025. AP/PTI
Advertisement

At least nine people, including an Indian national, were arrested for their involvement in looting various items from a department store during the pro-monarchy protest, police said.

Ravi Ranjan Kumar, a resident of Patna in Bihar, was among those arrested for looting the Bhatbhateni Departmental Store during Friday’s protest and vandalism.

The arrested people looted bottles of whiskey, fruits, beer and make-up items from the store, a police official said.

Advertisement

The police have initiated necessary legal action against those arrested, said a statement issued by the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office.

Meanwhile, former vice-chancellor of Nepal Academy Jagman Gurung was appointed the Monarchy Reinstatement Movement Committee chief.

Advertisement

Gurung will take charge as the acting commander of the committee as staunch royalist Navaraj Subedi, the commander of the committee, has been put under house arrest following Friday’s violent demonstrations here.

In the meantime, the Kathmandu district police office on Sunday took 41 people, including Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) General Secretary and Vice President Ravindra Mishra, to the Kathmandu district court and asked for their judicial remand.

So far, 110 people have been arrested in connection with Friday’s violent protest.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper