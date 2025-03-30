9 people, including Indian, arrested for looting department store in Kathmandu

At least nine people, including an Indian national, were arrested for their involvement in looting various items from a department store during the pro-monarchy protest, police said.

Ravi Ranjan Kumar, a resident of Patna in Bihar, was among those arrested for looting the Bhatbhateni Departmental Store during Friday’s protest and vandalism.

The arrested people looted bottles of whiskey, fruits, beer and make-up items from the store, a police official said.

The police have initiated necessary legal action against those arrested, said a statement issued by the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office.

Meanwhile, former vice-chancellor of Nepal Academy Jagman Gurung was appointed the Monarchy Reinstatement Movement Committee chief.

Gurung will take charge as the acting commander of the committee as staunch royalist Navaraj Subedi, the commander of the committee, has been put under house arrest following Friday’s violent demonstrations here.

In the meantime, the Kathmandu district police office on Sunday took 41 people, including Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) General Secretary and Vice President Ravindra Mishra, to the Kathmandu district court and asked for their judicial remand.

So far, 110 people have been arrested in connection with Friday’s violent protest.