9 people shot at restaurant in suburban Phoenix, police say
Nine people were shot at a restaurant in a Phoenix suburb on Sunday night, police said.
Police received calls reporting shots around 7.45 pm at El Camaron Gigante Mariscos & Steakhouse, Glendale Police Department Officer Moroni Mendez said during a briefing at the scene.
The number of victims was not immediately clear as the initial investigation moved forward but it was believed to be “approximately nine”, Mendez said.
The medical condition of the victims was not immediately available.
Police believe there was more than one shooter involved. Investigators did not have a suspect in custody but multiple people were being questioned, Mendez said.
