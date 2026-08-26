95 dead and hundreds missing in catastrophic Nepal flash floods; emergency relief underway

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 26 (ANI): At least 95 people have been confirmed dead, and dozens remain missing after a catastrophic flash flood swept through Rasuwa and neighbouring districts on Wednesday, crippling communication channels and severely hampering search and rescue operations.

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According to a statement released by the Office of the Prime Minister and reported by The Kathmandu Post, emergency teams have recovered 95 bodies from the affected zones across the region. Authorities noted that the formal identification process for the deceased is currently ongoing.

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The disaster, one of the worst to hit Nepal since the 2015 earthquakes, has dealt a severe blow to security personnel deployed on the ground. A total of 85 security officers, comprising 44 from the Nepali Army, 28 from the Nepal Police, and 13 from the Armed Police Force, are currently unaccounted for.

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Multi-agency search and rescue units have been deployed across all affected sectors to locate missing personnel and residents, The Kathmandu Post reported. The flood has also hit critical infrastructure and tourism across the region.

The Kathmandu Post, citing the PMO, confirmed that 60 workers connected to various hydropower projects in the area remain out of contact. Furthermore, 484 tourists, including 391 foreign nationals and 93 domestic travellers, are currently unreachable.

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Earlier in the day, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) released its second status report at 9:05 PM (local time) on the emergency situation triggered by a massive flash flood along the Bhotekoshi River near the Nepal-China border (Rasuwagadhi).

The disaster struck at approximately 8:40 AM (local time) following an avalanche or rockfall roughly 20 kilometres upstream from the border point, sending a heavy debris-laden flood down the Lhende Khola and into the Bhotekoshi River.

Flowing through Rasuwagadhi, Timure, and Syabrubesi before entering the Trishuli River, the flood has severely impacted riverside settlements across Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, and Chitwan districts.

According to the official status report, a total of 83 bodies were recovered across seven districts, with identification pending. The fatalities include 32 in Chitwan, 18 in Dhading, 15 in Gorkha, 11 in Nuwakot, 5 in Tanahu, 1 in Rasuwa, and 1 in Nawalparasi East.

Search and rescue efforts remain heavily hampered as numerous security personnel and officials are currently out of contact, including 44 members of the Nepal Army, 28 police personnel from various posts, 13 personnel from the Armed Police Force, and select staff from the Rasuwagadhi Customs and Immigration offices. Additionally, initial details from the Nepal Tourism Board indicate that 384 travellers, comprising 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepalis, are currently missing from the affected area.

The disaster has also dealt a severe blow to regional infrastructure, washing away 35 motorable bridges, 45 suspension bridges, and destroying 40 kilometres of paved road.

Emergency response teams have been widely mobilised. Ground rescue operations have successfully brought 80 people to safety, while 116 individuals have been airlifted via 88 Nepal Army flights and 28 civil helicopter missions, the NDRRMA stated.

Medical teams comprising doctors from the Nuwakot District Hospital, the Nepal Army, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, National Trauma Centre, Bir Hospital, and Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital have been deployed to treat the injured, while temporary shelters, food, and medicines have been arranged near Nepal Army barracks for displaced families.

Around 105 Indians were among the foreign nationals "reported missing" after a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River in the Rasuwa area of Nepal, the country's Tourism Board said on Wednesday, stating that the information is based on preliminary agency-wise record received from tourism and travel companies.

It said 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, have been reported missing from the affected areas.

The list of "reported missing" by Nepal Tourism also states that 37 NRIs are missing from the Himalayan Glacier Area.

Meanwhile, India has dispatched 10 tonnes of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) along with essential medicines to support Nepal, which is dealing with devastating floods.

In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India stands with Nepal and its people in meeting the challenge.

"Dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR assistance and essential medicines to support Nepal's response to the devastating floods. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected. In face of this challenge, India stands with Nepal and its people," he said.

The C130J deployed by the Indian Air Force for the relief efforts is carrying 10 tons of relief material to Nepal. This includes emergency items such as temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and medicines.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier spoke with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences over the loss of lives due to floods in the Himalayan nation and said India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance.

He said India stands firmly in solidarity with its "sisters and brothers in Nepal" during this difficult time.

The Prime Minister said teams from both countries are coordinating closely in the rescue and relief efforts.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time. India is ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to Nepal. Our teams are coordinating closely on rescue and relief efforts," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Thanking PM Modi, the Nepal PM extended gratitude towards India for showing solidarity and providing assistance during the disaster.

"Thank you very much, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for your kind call and deep condolences. We deeply appreciate your warm words of solidarity and your generous offer of assistance to Nepal during this difficult time. This gesture of solidarity is a reflection of the enduring bonds of friendship between our two countries, which we profoundly value," PM Shah wrote on X.

The Embassy of India in Beijing said in a post on X that it is in close touch with local authorities to assist affected Indian nationals, releasing ground contact points alongside helpline channels via the embassies in Beijing and Kathmandu.

The US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs issued urgent coordination channels for Americans impacted by the Rasuwa flooding, directing citizens to local search-and-rescue lines and enrollment programs.

Earlier, the Government of Nepal officially declared local levels across disaster-affected districts as crisis-hit zones for a period of three months under Section 32 of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act, 2074. The decision was finalised during a Council of Ministers meeting following the devastating flash flood that surged through the Bhotekoshi River from the Tibetan border area of Rasuwagadhi.

In a post on X, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) stated that the Cabinet announced emergency rescue measures, free medical treatment for the injured, and immediate financial relief for grieving families after preliminary data confirmed that 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepalis, remain missing.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of life and property, the government extended heartfelt tributes to the deceased and offered sincere condolences to the bereaved families. To manage the ongoing crisis, the Cabinet has mandated comprehensive relief and recovery protocols.

To handle the unfolding humanitarian crisis, authorities have ordered immediate, free medical treatment for all injured individuals across government hospitals with support from security forces. Emergency rescue operations have been scaled up significantly, deploying both military and private sector helicopters to evacuate stranded victims from cut-off areas. Safe housing, food, and basic provisions are being established for displaced residents under coordinated district and national disaster management frameworks.

Simultaneously, infrastructure recovery teams are working to clear obstructed roadways, restore disrupted drinking water systems, reinstate power lines, and bring telecommunication networks back online. Financial compensation is being rapidly disbursed to the families of the deceased, and dedicated resource mobilisation has been prioritised for public reconstruction.

The District Administration Office, Rasuwa, has advised residents in riverside areas of the Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, and Chitwan districts to remain alert and take necessary precautions. (ANI)

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