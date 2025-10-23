"A clear signal from both sides of Atlantic": European Commission chief von der Leyen on new Russia sanctions

Brussels [Belgium], October 23 (ANI): European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that she had spoken on the phone with United States Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and appreciated the recent Treasury decision to sanction major Russian oil companies.

She also praised a new sanctions package approved by the European Union on Wednesday, which includes a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports.

In a post on X on Wednesday, von der Leyen said, "Appreciated this evening's call with @SecScottBessent and the Treasury decision to sanction major Russian oil companies in the face of Russia's lack of commitment to the peace process. With the imminent adoption of the EU's 19th package, this is a clear signal from both sides of the Atlantic that we will keep up collective pressure on the aggressor."

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on Russia's major energy companies for the first time, citing Moscow's "lack of serious commitment to a peace process to end the war." In parallel, the European Union also introduced fresh sanctions, Euro News reported. The measures by both the United States and the EU aim to pressure the Kremlin into agreeing to an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, demonstrating a coordinated approach from both sides of the Atlantic.

The US announcement marks the first instance that the second Trump administration has introduced economic restrictions on Moscow, a step long resisted by the president, who had hoped for diplomatic engagement with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Euro News, the sanctions specifically target Russia's two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, with Rosneft also blacklisted by the EU. Brussels avoided sanctioning Lukoil due to a longstanding exemption for Hungary and Slovakia, which continue to import Russian oil, highlighting the balance between sanctions and member states' energy dependencies.

"Now is the time to stop the killing and for an immediate ceasefire," Scott Bessent said in a statement. He added, "Given President Putin's refusal to end this senseless war, Treasury is sanctioning Russia's two largest oil companies that fund the Kremlin's war machine. Treasury is prepared to take further action if necessary to support President Trump's effort to end yet another war. We encourage our allies to join us in and adhere to these sanctions."

The White House had recently called off a summit in Budapest between Trump and Putin after assessing that Russia's position remained maximalist. "We cancelled the meeting with President Putin. It didn't feel right to me," Trump said, reflecting the continued diplomatic impasse and the limits of direct engagement.

Meanwhile, in Brussels, ambassadors agreed on the EU's 19th sanctions package since February 2022, according to Euro News. The deal was finalized after Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico lifted his veto on unrelated demands concerning energy prices and the automotive sector, clearing the way for the EU to implement stricter measures on Russia.

The EU package introduces the bloc's first-ever ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas from January 1, 2027. This ban allows remaining suppliers, including Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Portugal, to invoke force majeure and terminate long-term contracts with Moscow, potentially avoiding multi-billion-euro lawsuits. The sanctions also prohibit transactions with Rosneft and Gazprom Neft and blacklist 117 additional vessels from the "shadow fleet," which is used to bypass the Russian oil price cap, bringing the total to 558 ships denied access to EU ports and services.

A host of financial measures accompany the sanctions, targeting Russian banks, payment systems, special economic zones, cryptocurrency platforms, and 45 entities accused of enabling circumvention, including 12 based in China and Hong Kong. A notable feature of the package is a mechanism to regulate the movement of Russian diplomats across the passport-free Schengen area. Russian diplomatic and consular staff, along with family members, must now notify host countries at least 24 hours in advance before traveling or transiting to another EU state, providing transport details and entry and exit points, with the receiving country able to approve or deny passage.

The European External Action Service noted that Russian diplomats "are often involved in activities that contribute to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, notably by spreading the Russian rhetoric on the causes of the war, its unfolding and the role of the Union." The EEAS document further warned that their movements risk facilitating "coordinated information manipulation and interference or other acts targeted at manipulating public opinion," underlining the strategic importance of the new restrictions.

The 19th sanctions package is expected to be formally adopted on Thursday, just ahead of the EU summit in Brussels, marking a significant step in coordinated transatlantic pressure on Moscow. (ANI)

