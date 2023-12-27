A first: Pak Hindu woman files nomination in KPK

PTI

Peshawar, December 26

Dr Saveera Parkash has become the first woman from the minority Hindu community to run in the provincial elections in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province. A doctor by profession, Parkash, 25, on Friday filed her nomination papers for the general seat of PK-25 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Buner district as a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate, her father Om Parkash said on Tuesday.

She has also filed papers for a seat reserved for women in the KPK assembly.

As many as 28,626 candidates, including 3,139 women, have filed their papers for general elections to the national assembly and four provincial legislatures, the country’s top electoral body said in Islamabad. The election will be held for 1,085 general and reserved seats of the national and provincial assemblies.

