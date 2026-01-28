DT
Home / World / "A milestone visit concludes": European Presidents depart from India after successful visit

"A milestone visit concludes": European Presidents depart from India after successful visit

ANI
Updated At : 12:45 PM Jan 28, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, concluded their landmark three-day state visit to India, which led to 13 significant outcomes aimed at deepening the India-EU strategic partnership, including the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and a defence pact under the Security and Defence Partnership.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Costa departed on Wednesday following the visit, and von der Leyen departed yesterday.

The MEA described the visit as "highly successful", noting the "13 rich outcomes" aimed at deepening the ties between the two nations.

"A milestone visit concludes. President of European Council Antonio Costa departs after a highly successful visit. The President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen departed yesterday evening. The visit resulted in 13 rich outcomes which will enhance the depth and breadth of India-EU strategic partnership," the post read.

The Ministry added that the outcomes will expand European market access for Indian goods and services.

"These outcomes will enhance market access for our goods and services, create more jobs and opportunities and support the progress of our people," it added.

On Tuesday, India and the EU signed a "milestone" deal, dubbed the "Mother of All Deals", by concluding their negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The deal is one of India's most strategic economic partnerships, designed as a modern, rules-based trade partnership, which responds to contemporary global challenges while enabling deeper market integration between the world's fourth- and second-largest economies.

Both sides also signed a landmark Security and Defence Partnership, marking the first overarching defence and security framework between the two sides, as leaders from both blocs agreed to significantly deepen cooperation across strategic, regional and global security domains.

With the signing of the deal, India becomes the third Asian country to have such a deal with the EU after Japan and South Korea.

Apart from these, 13 agreements and arrangements were reached during the state visit of the European Presidents covering areas such as trade, security, defence, mobility, clean energy, science, and disaster management.

The agreements were signed during the 16th India-EU Summit co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

